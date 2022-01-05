Power Book II: Ghost: Season Three; Keesha Sharp Joins Starz Spin-Off Series

Power Book II: Ghost is adding a new face to the cast for its third season on Starz. Per Deadline, Keesha Sharp (above, right) is joining Mary J. Blige, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Daniel Bellomy, Paige Hurd, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Larenz Tate, Melanie Liburd, Daniel Sunjata, Berto Colon, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo, Alix Lapri and Paton Ashbrook on the Power spin-off series.

The series follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), the son of James “Ghost” St. Patrick and Tasha Green-St. Patrick, as he navigates his new life. Sharp (Lethal Weapon) will appear as “Professor Harper Bonet, a progressive intellectual and boho beauty.”

Season two of Power Book II: Ghost is currently airing on Sunday nights on Starz. The season finale is expected to air on February 6th. A premiere date for season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited about Sharp joining the cast of Power Book II: Ghost?