Power Book II: Ghost: Season Two Viewer Votes

How big will the stakes get in the second season of the Power Book II: Ghost TV show on Starz? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Power Book II: Ghost is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Power Book II: Ghost here.

A Starz crime drama, Power Book II: Ghost stars Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Daniel Bellomy, Paige Hurd, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Larenz Tate, Melanie Liburd, Daniel Sunjata, Berto Colon, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo, Alix Lapri, and Paton Ashbrook. A sequel to the Power series, the show begins with Tariq St. Patrick (Rainey Jr.), a freshman at Stansfield University with a bright future ahead of him. He would be the embodiment of his father’s dreams, if not for the double life he’s living. In season two, Tariq is still running from a legacy that haunts him. Forced into the choice to take the life of his professor, Tariq finds himself drifting further from that which he’s been fighting to protect: his family. With his mother Tasha (Naturi Naughton) in witness protection, Tariq knows he must sacrifice anything to save what’s left of his family.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Power Book II: Ghost TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Power Book II: Ghost should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on Starz? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.