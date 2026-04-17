MasterChef: Season 16 Ratings (Global Gauntlet!)

Once again, there’s no need to worry about MasterChef being cancelled right now. Last year, FOX renewed the series for two years, through season 17. Will MasterChef be cancelled or renewed beyond that? Stay tuned.

A cooking competition series, the MasterChef TV show features returning judges award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich, as well as James Beard Award-nominee Tiffany Derry. In the 16th season, a new batch of home cooks step into the kitchen to represent their ethnic roots in hopes of becoming America’s Next MasterChefs. In the spirit of the World Cup coming to America this summer, the competition brings the homecooks representing four worldwide regions to the MasterChef kitchen, where heritage, heart, and high stakes collide. In the end, only one will be awarded the grand prize of $250,000, the MasterChef trophy, and the title of MasterChefs.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

4/17 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

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For comparisons: Season 15 of MasterChef on FOX averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.62 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of MasterChef has been renewed for a 17th season, which will debut (TBA). Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the MasterChef TV series on FOX? Are you glad it’s already been renewed for a 17th season?