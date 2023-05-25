MasterChef: Season 13 Viewer Votes

Which region’s representative will come out on top in the 13th season of the MasterChef TV show on FOX? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like MasterChef is cancelled or renewed for season 14. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 13th season episodes of MasterChef here.

A FOX cooking competition series, the MasterChef TV show features award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez, and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich as judges. Season 13 has a new theme, aka United Tastes of America, and will see top home cooks from four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest, and South) battle it out for their region. The home cooks will face various cooking trials, including a State Fair challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal. Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef.





