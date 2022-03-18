MasterChef Junior: Season Eight Viewer Votes

Which kid will walk away with $100,000 in the eighth season of the MasterChef Junior TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like MasterChef Junior is cancelled or renewed for season nine. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the eighth season episodes of MasterChef Junior here.

A FOX competitive reality TV series, MasterChef Junior features home cooks between the ages of eight and 13 years, vying for the title, trophy, and a $100,000 cash prize. Judges and mentors are chef Gordon Ramsay, chef Aarón Sánchez and nutrition expert Daphne Oz. In season eight, the pint-sized contestants cook a meal for diners at a historical renaissance fair; see how they size up to monster trucks at a motocross track; welcome Ramsay’s daughter, Tilly, for a donut challenge; and participate in a WWE-themed episode.





