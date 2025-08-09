The Runarounds: Prime Video Reveals Premiere Date and Trailer for Young Rock Band Series

The Runarounds is coming soon to Prime Video, and the streaming service has released a trailer and poster for the new series that shows the early days of a rock band.

William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zendé Murdock, and Jesse Golliher star as themselves in the series, and they will be joined by Lilah Pate, Maximo Salas, Kelley Pereira, Marley Aliah, Mark Wystrach, Brooklyn Decker, Hayes MacArthur, and Shea Pritchard.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Arista Records will be releasing the official soundtrack coinciding with the series’ release on September 1. Today, they dropped the band’s first two singles – “Funny How The Universe Works” and “Senior Year.” “Funny How The Universe Works” features in the series trailer and “Senior Year” is the first song written and recorded by the real-life band. The Runarounds follows a group of recent high school graduates from Wilmington, North Carolina, who come together the summer after graduation to form a rock band, united by their shared love of music and near-impossible dream of stardom. Over the course of one unforgettable summer, they throw themselves into the pursuit of their big break – falling in love, getting into trouble, and building the kind of bonds that feel like family along the way. With original music, romantic entanglements, and the raw highs and lows of coming-of-age, The Runarounds captures the rush of risking everything at the edge of adulthood to chase your dreams.”

The trailer and key art for the series are below.

