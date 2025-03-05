The Bondsman: Prime Video Previews New Supernatural Series Starring Kevin Bacon

The Bondsman arrives next month on Prime Video, and the streaming service is giving viewers a closer look at the series. A trailer teasing the new supernatural series has been released.

Kevin Bacon, Jennifer Nettles, Damon Herriman, Beth Grant, Maxwell Jenkins, and Jolene Purdy star in the series, which follows a bounty hunter brought back to life to bring demons back to hell.

Prime Video shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Kevin Bacon stars as Hub Halloran, a murdered bounty hunter, who’s back from the dead after being resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell. By chasing down those demons, with the help and hindrance of his estranged family, Hub learns how his own sins got his soul condemned – which pushes him to seek a second chance at life, love, and country music. The series also stars Jennifer Nettles (The Righteous Gemstones, The Exorcist), Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Justified), Beth Grant (No Country for Old Men, Donnie Darko), Maxwell Jenkins (Arcadian, Lost in Space), and Jolene Purdy (The White Lotus, Orange is the New Black).”

The Bondsman premieres on April 3rd, and all eight episodes will be released on that date. Check out the official red band trailer below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch The Bondsman on Prime Video next month?