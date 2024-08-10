Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?: Prime Video Releases Photos and Launch Date for Travis Kelce Game Show

Are You Smarter than a Celebrity? now has a premiere date. Prime Video announced the arrival of the new game show spin-off hosted by NFL legend Travis Kelce with the release of several first-look photos.

The 20-episode season will feature celebrities Nikki Glaser, Natasha Leggero, Nicole Byer, Ron Funches, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Chad Ochocinco, Garcelle Beauvais, Lala Kent, Sophia Stallone, and Lilly Singh.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

Prime Video announced that the highly-anticipated series Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? will premiere Wednesday, October 16 on Prime Video with three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly. The 20-episode Amazon MGM Studios Original series, hosted by NFL legend Travis Kelce, will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. Prime Video also released first-look images of the new series, featuring a classroom full of fan-favorite celebrity participants, including comedians Nikki Glaser, Natasha Leggero, Nicole Byer, and Ron Funches; Thursday Night Football analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick; former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco; Real Housewife of Beverly Hills’ Garcelle Beauvais; Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent; podcaster Sophia Stallone; and actress and producer Lilly Singh. Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? offers a fun, new twist on the premise of the original popular format. Hosted by Travis Kelce, each game will welcome an adult contestant who will rely on a classroom full of celebrities from comedy, screen, and sports to help them answer 11 questions on a range of subjects, pulled from elementary curriculum, in an effort to win a $100,000 prize. Rather than compete against the stars, contestants enlist their help and, in some cases, can even “cheat” off of them. And on the final question, worth $100,000, the contestant selects one celebrity to discuss the answer with before locking in. The final question is always at the 6th-grade level. Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? is executive produced by Wes Kauble, and Mark Burnett, with co-executive producer Sean Kelly, Steve Hughes, Susan Janis-Mashayekhi, and Tamara Akins. The series is produced by MGM Alternative, a division of Amazon MGM Studios, and distributed globally by Amazon MGM Studios Distributions. The original U.S. version of the Emmy-nominated Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? was co-created by Barry Poznick and John Steven.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new game show when it arrives in October?