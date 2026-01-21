House of Villains: Season Three Premiere Date Revealed for Peacock Reality Series

House of Villains has its return date set. Season three will arrive on Peacock next month. The streaming service is its new home after airing its first two seasons on E!

Joel McHale hosts the reality competition series, in which 11 reality stars battle for a grand prize.

Peacock shared the following about the series’ return:

“House of Villains” season three premieres Thursday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET with the first three episodes available to stream on Peacock. Beginning Thursday, March 5, episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET. Hosted by Joel McHale, the hit comedy competition series brings together 11 reality all-stars who must scheme, strategize and shade each other in different challenges for a chance to win $200,000 and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.” As previously announced, the villains include: Paul Abrahamian (“Big Brother”)

Tyson Apostol (“The Challenge,” “Survivor”)

Kate Chastain (“Below Deck,” “The Traitors”)

Jackie Christie (“Basketball Wives”)

Drita D’Avanzo (“Mob Wives”)

Plane Jane (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Johnny Middlebrooks (“Love Island,” “The Challenge”)

Ashley Mitchell (“The Challenge”)

Tiffany “New York” Pollard (“Flavor of Love,” “I Love New York,” “House of Villains” Seasons 1 & 2)

Christine Quinn (“Selling Sunset”)

Tom Sandoval (“The Traitors,” “Vanderpump Rules”) Former villains Johnny Bananas, Victoria Larson, and Kandy Muse crash the iconic lair and host epic challenges.”

A teaser for season three is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this series? Do you plan to watch season three?