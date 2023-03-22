Those About To Die: Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones) and Eight More Join Gladiator Series on Peacock

Nine actors have joined the cast of the upcoming Those About To Die series. The Peacock series, inspired by the nonfiction book by Daniel Mannix, is set in the time of gladiators and follows the “complex and corrupt world of ancient Rome’s spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition.” The book was previously used as the basis for the Gladiator feature film.

Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, above), Liraz Charhi, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Rupert Penry-Jones, Eneko Sagardoy, Pepe Barroso, Gonçalo Almeida, Kyshan Wilson, and Alicia Edogamhe have been cast in the show. Anthony Hopkins, Sara Martins, and Dimitri Leonidas have already been cast for key roles. Filming is underway in Rome.

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the new additions will play in the Peacock series:

Rheon, best known as Ramsay Bolton in Game of Thrones, has has been cast as ambitious crime boss Tenax and will replace Lorenzo Richelmy, who dropped out over scheduling conflicts. Rheon is appearing in The Magic Flute and has appeared in the BAFTA-winner Misfits and Netflix’s The Dirt. Charhi (Tehran) will play Berenice, queen of the conquered Judea’s held captive in Rome. Johannesson (Vikings: Valhalla) plays imposing Norse gladiator Viggo and Penry-Jones (Spooks) is Marsus, a wealthy patrician and retired general who desire’s the throne. Sagardoy (Giant, Elite), Barroso (45 rpm) and Almeida (Esperança) play the Corsi brothers, while Wilson (Viola) plays female gladiator in training Aura. Edogamhe (Summertime) plays a slave who is sold to Marsus and Antonia (Gabriella Pession).

A premiere date for Those About To Die will be announced later.

