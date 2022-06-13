Mrs. Davis: Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin, and Margo Martindale Join Peacock Drama Series

Mrs. Davis is coming soon to Peacock, and three new faces have been added to the drama’s cast. Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin, and Margo Martindale join Betty Gilpin and Jake McDorman in the series that focuses on faith versus technology. No additional plot details have been given. Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof are behind the drama.

Peacock revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Peacock announced today that Andy McQueen (Station Eleven, Fahrenheit 451), Ben Chaplin (The Nevers, Snowden) and Margo Martindale (American Crime Story: Impeachment and Mrs. America) have joined the cast of the highly anticipated drama series MRS. DAVIS, from Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof. · Starring Betty Gilpin and Jake McDorman, the series comes from Warner Bros. Television, where both Hernandez and Lindelof are under overall deals. · Though plot details are being kept under wraps, Peacock can confirm that the series is an exploration of faith versus technology – an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions. · Peacock previously confirmed that three-time Emmy Award nominee Betty Gilpin (GLOW, The Hunt) will star in the leading role of the series, and Jake McDorman (Dopesick, The Right Stuff) would star alongside Gilpin. Gilpin will play a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence, and McDorman will play Gilpin’s rebellious ex, who also has a personal vendetta against the Algorithm. · Emmy Award-winning director Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero, Brave New World) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes, including the first episode.”

A premiere date for Mrs. Davis will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Mrs. Davis on Peacock?