Bel-Air: Peacock Orders Two Seasons of Drama Series Based on Fresh Prince

by Regina Avalos,

Bel-Air TV Show: canceled or renewed?

Bel-Air now has its home. Several streaming services were interested in the dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air by Morgan Cooper, but it is Peacock that won out in the end. The drama has been given a two-season order by the streaming service.

Bel-Air is based on a 2019 video made by Cooper. The video recently caught the eye of Will Smith, and it was that actor who announced the pick-up of the series by Peacock on Twitter.

Check out Will Smith’s announcement below.

A release date for this series reboot has not been set.

What do you think? Will you check out the new Bel-Air on Peacock? Are you a fan of the original comedy series?


Canceled and renewed TV show

