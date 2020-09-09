Bel-Air: Peacock Orders Two Seasons of Drama Series Based on Fresh Prince

Bel-Air now has its home. Several streaming services were interested in the dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air by Morgan Cooper, but it is Peacock that won out in the end. The drama has been given a two-season order by the streaming service.

Bel-Air is based on a 2019 video made by Cooper. The video recently caught the eye of Will Smith, and it was that actor who announced the pick-up of the series by Peacock on Twitter.

Check out Will Smith’s announcement below.

In West Philadelphia born and raised…Will Smith announced today that the beloved comedy series #FreshPrince of Bel-Air will come to #PeacockTV reimagined as the highly anticipated dramatic adaptation of Morgan Cooper’s lauded fan film, #BELAIR. pic.twitter.com/iNteDiXsmY — Peacock (@peacockTV) September 8, 2020

A release date for this series reboot has not been set.

What do you think? Will you check out the new Bel-Air on Peacock? Are you a fan of the original comedy series?