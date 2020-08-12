The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Drama Series Based on Fan Trailer in the Works with Will Smith

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is coming back as a new drama. Will Smith is behind the reboot series, which is based on a fan-made video by Morgan Cooper. He will both direct and co-executive produce the series.

Cooper started excitement with the release of his one-hour long dramatic take on the classic 1990s sitcom in March 2019. Smith is jumping in to co-executive produce the series alongside Cooper. Check out Cooper’s video below.

Deadline revealed the following about the reboot of the NBC series:

“With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases of what it means to be a Black man in America today, while still delivering the swagger and fun nods to the original show.”

Streamers including Netflix, Peacock, HBO Max, Amazon, and Apple have all expressed interest in the reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

What do you think? Do you remember the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on NBC? Will you watch the reboot?