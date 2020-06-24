Can the family stick together in the fifth season of the Greenleaf TV show on OWN? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Greenleaf is cancelled or renewed for season six (in this case, we know season five is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of Greenleaf here.

An OWN church drama, Greenleaf season five stars Merle Dandridge, Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Kim Hawthorne, Lamman Rucker, and Deborah Joy Winans. The story centers on the Greenleaf family and their Memphis megachurch’s congregation. In the final season, the Greenleafs attempt to maintain a united front in the face of losing their church to Bob Whitmore and Harmony and Hope Ministries, but secrets past and present create what could be fatal fractures in the family’s fragile foundation. The Bishop continues working to mend his rift with Lady Mae while, day by day, Harmony and Hope’s grip on Calvary tightens.





What do you think? Which season five episodes of the Greenleaf TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Greenleaf should have been renewed for a sixth season on OWN?