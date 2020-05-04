Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Greenleaf: Season Four Viewer Votes

Published:

Greenleaf TV show on OWN: season 4 viewer votes (cancel renew season 5)

(OWN)

Is the fourth season of the Greenleaf TV show on OWN a balm for the soul? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Greenleaf is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the Greenleaf season three episodes here. Status update below.

An OWN megachurch drama, Greenleaf stars Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Lamman Rucker, Kim Hawthorne, Lovie Simone, Merle Dandridge, Desiree Ross, Deborah Joy Winans, Tye White, Rick Fox, Beau Bridges, and Oprah Winfrey. The story centers on the Greenleaf family and their Memphis congregation. In the fourth installment, the Greenleafs try to remain a united front against the threat of losing Calvary to Bob Whitmore (Bridges) and Harmony & Hope Ministries. They’re keeping secrets though, and those secrets threaten their bond.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season four episodes of the Greenleaf TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should OWN cancel or renew Greenleaf for a fifth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

5/4 update: Greenleaf has been renewed for a fifth season.



Canceled and renewed TV show

89
Leave a Reply

avatar
81 Comment threads
8 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
82 Comment authors
Rebecca MooreStephen huntIvon ZepedaShar HolmLou McCurry Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rebecca Moore
Reader
Rebecca Moore

Please keep this series going it is wonderful! Very much looking forward to many more seasons! It’s a joy to watch!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
April 30, 2020 2:11 am
Stephen hunt
Reader
Stephen hunt

I thought greenleaf was throughly entertaining enjoyed every episode and the music was awesome too

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
April 29, 2020 2:40 pm
Ivon Zepeda
Reader
Ivon Zepeda

Waiting for season 5

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
April 25, 2020 7:57 pm
Shar Holm
Reader
Shar Holm

Looking forward to Season 5

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
April 19, 2020 10:30 pm
Shar Holm
Reader
Shar Holm

Looking forward to Greenleaf Season 5

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
April 19, 2020 10:30 pm
Lou McCurry
Reader
Lou McCurry

Love this series I’m usually not into series but can’t wait to watch this one. I also DVR the series so I can watch it periodically.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
April 14, 2020 9:37 am
1 4 5 6
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz