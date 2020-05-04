Is the fourth season of the Greenleaf TV show on OWN a balm for the soul? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Greenleaf is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the Greenleaf season three episodes here. Status update below.

An OWN megachurch drama, Greenleaf stars Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Lamman Rucker, Kim Hawthorne, Lovie Simone, Merle Dandridge, Desiree Ross, Deborah Joy Winans, Tye White, Rick Fox, Beau Bridges, and Oprah Winfrey. The story centers on the Greenleaf family and their Memphis congregation. In the fourth installment, the Greenleafs try to remain a united front against the threat of losing Calvary to Bob Whitmore (Bridges) and Harmony & Hope Ministries. They’re keeping secrets though, and those secrets threaten their bond.





What do you think? Which season four episodes of the Greenleaf TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should OWN cancel or renew Greenleaf for a fifth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

5/4 update: Greenleaf has been renewed for a fifth season.