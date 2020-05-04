The Lincoln Lawyer: Plans for David E. Kelley Series Cancelled at CBS

The Lincoln Lawyer will not be seen on CBS. The network has canceled its plans for the new David E. Kelley series before it could even start production on a pilot. The network had a series commitment for the series, and this back out of their plans will cost them some. The move by the network was a shock. Kelley is known for his legal dramas.

Per Deadline, the series will likely be shopped elsewhere by A+E Studios. The cast and crew of the series learned that the series would not move forward on CBS on Friday. The series is based on the novels by Michael Connelly. A film starring Matthew McConaughey was released in 2011.

What do you think? Are you shocked CBS canceled its plans for The Lincoln Lawyer. Did you plan to watch the new David E. Kelley series once it arrived?