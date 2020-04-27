God Friended Me: CBS Series Creators on Season Three Plans, Cancellation

God Friended Me just wrapped its series finale, so what’s next? Recently, creators Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt spoke with Deadline about the cancelled CBS TV show and the possible future of the series.

The series revolves around a thoughtful and outspoken podcaster named Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from a user named “God.” The cast also includes Violett Beane, Joe Morton, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, and Erica Gimpel, with Adam Goldberg and Jessica Lu recurring.

In the interview, Lilien and Wynbrandt told Deadline their season three plans for God Friended Me had CBS renewed the series:

We would have loved to explored Rakesh and Jaya’s ongoing story, we wanted her to get pregnant and see how they would deal with it and what becoming a father would mean for Rakesh. That was a big story we wanted to explore. We also wanted to explore Miles’ relationship with the atheist podcaster that we mention in the finale, we wanted Miles to be lured over to work at his company to start a podcast, to see that relationship and how that would change Miles’ perspective on being someone who is a voice piece for atheism and young millennials.

The two creators also discussed how they turned the show’s season two finale into a series finale after finding out God Friended Me had been cancelled:

I feel relieved that we have an ending that we feel is satisfactory. We were in New York directing this episode and had to pull the plug and we had no real idea if we were going to get to finish. Then a couple of weeks ago, conversations with Warner Bros and CBS started to lean towards us not getting a renewal, so Steven and I crafted a plan to finish the finale. We’d only filmed five days so we had to get crafty and pull footage from previous episodes. The fact that we were able to pull it off was a pretty monumental thing, and we’re pretty proud of it.”

And what about continuing the series as a podcast since the main character, Miles, is a podcaster? Wynbrandt said that is a possibility:

Brandon Michael Hall has talked to us about that on occasion. Currently we are just winding down out of the editorial phase of the finale, so no plans currently, but you may want to keep your ears open for it.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of God Friended Me? Would you listen to a podcast version?