God Friended Me: CBS Stars React to Series Cancellation

God Friended Me was recently cancelled by CBS, and now the cast is reacting to the move by the network. Brandon Michael Hall, Violett Beane and others on the cast spoke about the series ending on social media.

Per TV Line, Hall revealed the following about the cancellation of God Friended Me:

“There’s something to be said for an artist to be able to wake up every single day and work with a group of people who you can honestly call your family. The hardest thing is knowing I’m not going to be able to… work with them [every day].”

Check out the posts by Violette Beane about the CCBS series below.

View this post on Instagram To our crew: thank you for the hard work, the laughs, the sunday shoots You made the last two years not only possible, but so enjoyable. I know each and every one of you will continue to do great things and I’m excited to see you do them! Til next time ♥️ A post shared by (@violettbeane) on Apr 15, 2020 at 8:02am PDT

What do you think? Were you upset by the cancellation of God Friended Me?