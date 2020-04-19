Menu

God Friended Me: CBS Stars React to Series Cancellation

by Regina Avalos,

God Friended Me TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Barbara Nitke/2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

God Friended Me was recently cancelled by CBS, and now the cast is reacting to the move by the network. Brandon Michael Hall, Violett Beane and others on the cast spoke about the series ending on social media.

Per TV Line, Hall revealed the following about the cancellation of God Friended Me:

“There’s something to be said for an artist to be able to wake up every single day and work with a group of people who you can honestly call your family. The hardest thing is knowing I’m not going to be able to… work with them [every day].”

Check out the posts by Violette Beane about the CCBS series below.

What do you think? Were you upset by the cancellation of God Friended Me?


Reader
Very disappointed this very good show canceled. Guess another silly comedy will,go,up in its place.

April 19, 2020 11:27 am
Reader
I’m so disappointed ☹️ with the cancellation of this show , I love the show and always look forward to watching it every Sunday evening I wish they could bring it back and not cancel

April 19, 2020 12:35 pm
