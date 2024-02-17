Blue Bloods: Season 14 Viewer Votes

Is Frank Reagan headed toward retirement in the 14th season of the Blue Bloods TV show on CBS? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Blue Bloods is cancelled or renewed for season 15 (in this case, we know season 14 is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 14th season episodes of Blue Bloods here.

A CBS police family drama series, the Blue Bloods TV show stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray. Recurring players are Abigail Hawk, Gregory Jbara, Robert Clohessy, Steve Schirripa, Dylan Walsh, and Will Hochman. Malik Yoba and Jennifer Esposito are guest stars. The show revolves around the Reagans, a multi-generational family of New York City cops that’s dedicated to law enforcement. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Selleck) is the New York Police Commissioner and runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family. His unapologetically bold father, Henry (Cariou), previously served a stint as Chief. A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny (Wahlberg), a seasoned detective, family man, an Iraq War vet. Danny sometimes uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez (Ramirez). Frank’s daughter, Erin (Moynahan), is a New York Assistant District Attorney. Frank’s youngest is Jamie (Estes), a Harvard Law graduate and the family’s “golden boy.” He passed on a lucrative future in law and followed in the family’s footsteps as a cop. Eddie Janko (Ray) is Jamie’s wife and a fellow officer.





