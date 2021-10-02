Blue Bloods: Season 12 Ratings

Despite airing on Friday nights, the Blue Bloods remained one of CBS’ most-watched TV shows last season. Will viewers continue to tune in for season 12? Would they keep coming back each week if Tom Selleck chose to leave? Will Blue Bloods be cancelled or renewed for season 13? Stay tuned.

A police family drama series, the Blue Bloods TV show stars Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, Vanessa Ray, and Sami Gayle with Abigail Hawk, Gregory Jbara, Robert Clohessy, Steven Schirripa, Andrew Terraciano, Tony Terraciano, Lauren Patten, Rosyln Ruff, Luis Antonio Ramos, Callie Thorne, Dylan Walsh, and Jennifer Ikeda in recurring roles. The show revolves around the Reagans, a multi-generational family of New York City cops that’s dedicated to law enforcement. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Selleck) is the New York Police Commissioner and runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family. His unapologetically bold father, Henry (Cariou), previously served a stint as Chief. A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny (Wahlberg), a seasoned detective, family man, an Iraq War vet. Danny sometimes uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez (Ramirez). Frank’s daughter, Erin (Moynahan), is a New York Assistant District Attorney who is also a single parent to her daughter Nicky (Gayle). Frank’s youngest is Jamie (Estes), a Harvard Law graduate and the family’s “golden boy.” He passed on a lucrative future in law and follows in the family footsteps as a cop. Eddie Janko (Ray) is Jamie’s wife and a fellow officer.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 11 of Blue Bloods on CBS averaged a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.45 million viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the Blue Bloods TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 13th season?