Blue Bloods: Season 12 Viewer Votes

A CBS police family drama series, the Blue Bloods TV show stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, Vanessa Ray, and Sami Gayle with Abigail Hawk, Gregory Jbara, Robert Clohessy, Steven Schirripa, Andrew Terraciano, Tony Terraciano, Lauren Patten, Rosyln Ruff, Luis Antonio Ramos, Callie Thorne, Dylan Walsh, and Jennifer Ikeda in recurring roles. The show revolves around the Reagans, a multi-generational family of New York City cops that’s dedicated to law enforcement. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Selleck) is the New York Police Commissioner and runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family. His unapologetically bold father, Henry (Cariou), previously served a stint as Chief. A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny (Wahlberg), a seasoned detective, family man, an Iraq War vet. Danny sometimes uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez (Ramirez). Frank’s daughter, Erin (Moynahan), is a New York Assistant District Attorney who is also a single parent to her daughter Nicky (Gayle). Frank’s youngest is Jamie (Estes), a Harvard Law graduate and the family’s “golden boy.” He passed on a lucrative future in law and follows in the family footsteps as a cop. Eddie Janko (Ray) is Jamie’s wife and a fellow officer.





