Blue Bloods: Season 11; Tom Selleck Cop Family Drama Renewed for 2020-21 on CBS

The saga of the Reagan family will continue. CBS just announced they’ve ordered an 11th season of Blue Bloods for the 2020-21 season.

The long-running family drama centers on the Irish-American Reagans, a multi-generational clan of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. New York Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) leads both the police force and his brood. The cast also includes Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, Sami Gayle, and Vanessa Ray.

Although ratings aren’t as high for Blue Bloods as they once were, the CBS show is still going strong. Season 10, which finished airing last week, averaged a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.69 million viewers. Compared to season nine, that’s about an 18% drop in the ratings demo and a 9% drop in general viewership.

Selleck had said that he was negotiating for a two-season renewal but the network has only announced a season 11 pick up thus far.

