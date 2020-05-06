White Collar: Series Creator Wants to Revive USA Network TV Show, Cast to Reunite

Is White Collar making a comeback? Recently, creator Jeff Eastin hinted at a possible revival for the USA Network TV show, TVLine reports.

The drama series starred Matt Bomer as Neal Caffrey, a conman who agrees to work with the FBI in order to stay out of prison. The cast also included Tim DeKay, Willie Garson, Tiffani Thiessen, Sharif Atkins, Natalie Morales, James Rebhorn, and Alexandra Daddario. The show ran on USA Network from 2009 to 2014.

On Twitter, Eastin announced he and White Collar star Matt Bomer have been discussing a possible revival of the USA Network series. Few other details were released, but the cast is reunited for Stars in the House tomorrow, May 7th, at 8 p.m. ET. The proceeds from Stars in the House will go to The Trevor Project.

