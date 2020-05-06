Menu

All Rise: Season Two Renewal Set for CBS Legal Drama Series

by Jessica Pena,

The judgment is in. CBS just announced they’ve ordered a second season of All Rise for the 2020-21 season.

The All Rise courtroom drama follows the chaotic, hopeful (and sometimes absurd) world of those who work at a courthouse in Los Angeles. At the center of this drama series is Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a recently appointed judge who was previously a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney. The CBS series also stars Wilson Bethel, Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Lindsay Mendez, and Ruthie Ann Miles.

Wrapping on Monday night, the first season of All Rise averaged a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.43 million viewers. Even though those aren’t the highest ratings, All Rise maintained its viewership over the course of its first season of 21 episodes.

What do you think? Have you seen All Rise? Will you watch season two of this CBS legal series?


ELM
ELM

Love this show

May 6, 2020 6:07 pm
Carmen L Mercado
Carmen L Mercado

this should have been canceled and Tommy Renewed!! This show is garbage!!
Was Tommy canceled cause she was gay??

May 6, 2020 5:30 pm
