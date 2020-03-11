Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, All Rise stars Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Lindsay Mendez, and Ruthie Ann Miles. The series follows the chaotic, hopeful (and sometimes absurd) world of those who work at a courthouse in Los Angeles. At the center of this drama series is Lola Carmichael (Missick), a recently appointed judge who was previously a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney. She depends on the counsel of people like her Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan (Bethel), Supervisory Judge Lisa Benner (Helgenberger), and pragmatic judicial assistant Sherri Kansky (Miles). Lola pushes the boundaries and challenges the expectations of what a judge can be and receives both support and pushback from those around her.



Season One Ratings

The first season of All Rise is averaging a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.36 million viewers. Find out how All Rise stacks up against the other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 11, 2020, All Rise has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew All Rise for season two? The ratings have been quite low so, I suspect this drama won’t survive to see a second season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free All Rise cancellation or renewal alerts.



