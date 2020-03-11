Menu

All Rise: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two on CBS?

by Telly Vulture

All Rise TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for season 2?

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the All Rise TV show on CBSIs there order in the courthouse? Is the All Rise TV show cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of All Rise, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, All Rise stars Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Lindsay Mendez, and Ruthie Ann Miles. The series follows the chaotic, hopeful (and sometimes absurd) world of those who work at a courthouse in Los Angeles. At the center of this drama series is Lola Carmichael (Missick), a recently appointed judge who was previously a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney. She depends on the counsel of people like her Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan (Bethel), Supervisory Judge Lisa Benner (Helgenberger), and pragmatic judicial assistant Sherri Kansky (Miles). Lola pushes the boundaries and challenges the expectations of what a judge can be and receives both support and pushback from those around her.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of All Rise is averaging a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.36 million viewers. Find out how All Rise stacks up against the other CBS TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 11, 2020, All Rise has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew All Rise for season two? The ratings have been quite low so, I suspect this drama won’t survive to see a second season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free All Rise cancellation or renewal alerts.
 

What do you think? Do you like All Rise TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?



Mary Dean
Reader
Mary Dean

I love this show. 20 years as a court employee and it’s pretty close to the truth

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
March 9, 2020 10:56 pm
Martin
Reader
Martin

One of the best series on television. Really want to see it return for a second year.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
March 2, 2020 10:15 pm
Pat Fisher
Reader
Pat Fisher

Overall l really like All Rise tho some episodes are weak in terms of plot and clarity. I love the adversarial banter between Lola and Sherri as well as others involved in relationships. And now Sherri has a love interest adding to the soap opera! But l do hope the show comes back next season. The hostage-taking episode was great and suspenceful.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
February 18, 2020 5:31 pm
David Pearson
Reader
David Pearson

I like this show very much. I definitely hope it is renewed for a second season

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
February 17, 2020 11:15 pm
shawna millerr
Reader
shawna millerr

this show is tooo boring.. nothing about their personal lives and the relationships dont make sense. kindly cancell it immediately.

Vote Up2-7Vote Down Reply
February 17, 2020 8:49 am
GEC
Reader
GEC

Can’t believe the ratings are low. This is a great show. CBS needs to give it another year.

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
February 12, 2020 10:16 pm
GE
Reader
GE

Most every line spoken is smart, thoughtful and/or humorous. Great writing and cast. Our household enjoys the combo of drama and friendship. Very intelligent and classy. Expect Renewal! Thank you

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
February 11, 2020 8:09 pm
Sherry
Reader
Sherry

All Rise is a fantastic show. Please don’t cancel.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
February 5, 2020 1:24 pm
H.R.
Reader
H.R.

I think this is one of the best new shows on the air. Great cast and characters.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
February 4, 2020 6:38 pm
Donna
Reader
Donna

I Love this show, the characters and the real life dramas. Look forward to Season 2

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
January 31, 2020 5:40 pm
JoAnne
Reader
JoAnne

I love this show … please don’t cancel it!

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
January 29, 2020 5:59 pm
susan cantalupo
Reader
susan cantalupo

I LOVED this show. PLEASE bring it back…..it was another facet of the judicial system and the episodes were great.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
January 29, 2020 8:18 am
connie
Reader
connie

New to the show. Loved it and looked forward to Monday night. All the characters are great..hope its renewed.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
January 29, 2020 12:17 am
