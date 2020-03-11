Vulture Watch
Is there order in the courthouse? Is the All Rise TV show cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of All Rise, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the CBS television network, All Rise stars Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Lindsay Mendez, and Ruthie Ann Miles. The series follows the chaotic, hopeful (and sometimes absurd) world of those who work at a courthouse in Los Angeles. At the center of this drama series is Lola Carmichael (Missick), a recently appointed judge who was previously a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney. She depends on the counsel of people like her Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan (Bethel), Supervisory Judge Lisa Benner (Helgenberger), and pragmatic judicial assistant Sherri Kansky (Miles). Lola pushes the boundaries and challenges the expectations of what a judge can be and receives both support and pushback from those around her.
Season One Ratings
The first season of All Rise is averaging a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.36 million viewers. Find out how All Rise stacks up against the other CBS TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will CBS cancel or renew All Rise for season two? The ratings have been quite low so, I suspect this drama won’t survive to see a second season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free All Rise cancellation or renewal alerts.
I love this show. 20 years as a court employee and it’s pretty close to the truth
One of the best series on television. Really want to see it return for a second year.
Overall l really like All Rise tho some episodes are weak in terms of plot and clarity. I love the adversarial banter between Lola and Sherri as well as others involved in relationships. And now Sherri has a love interest adding to the soap opera! But l do hope the show comes back next season. The hostage-taking episode was great and suspenceful.
I like this show very much. I definitely hope it is renewed for a second season
this show is tooo boring.. nothing about their personal lives and the relationships dont make sense. kindly cancell it immediately.
Can’t believe the ratings are low. This is a great show. CBS needs to give it another year.
Most every line spoken is smart, thoughtful and/or humorous. Great writing and cast. Our household enjoys the combo of drama and friendship. Very intelligent and classy. Expect Renewal! Thank you
All Rise is a fantastic show. Please don’t cancel.
I think this is one of the best new shows on the air. Great cast and characters.
I Love this show, the characters and the real life dramas. Look forward to Season 2
I love this show … please don’t cancel it!
I LOVED this show. PLEASE bring it back…..it was another facet of the judicial system and the episodes were great.
New to the show. Loved it and looked forward to Monday night. All the characters are great..hope its renewed.