Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

All Rise: Season One Viewer Votes

Published:

All Rise TV show on CBS: season one viewer votes

Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Are you judging the first season of the All Rise TV show on CBS kindly? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like All Rise is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the first season episodes of All Rise here.

Airing on the CBS television network, All Rise stars Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Lindsay Mendez, and Ruthie Ann Miles. The series follows the chaotic, hopeful (and sometimes absurd) world of those who work at a courthouse in Los Angeles. At the center of this drama series is Lola Carmichael (Missick), a recently appointed judge who was previously a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney. She depends on the counsel of people like her Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan (Bethel), Supervisory Judge Lisa Benner (Helgenberger), and pragmatic judicial assistant Sherri Kansky (Miles). Lola pushes the boundaries and challenges the expectations of what a judge can be and receives both support and pushback from those around her.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which first season episodes of the All Rise TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should CBS cancel or renew All Rise for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Canceled and renewed TV show

58
Leave a Reply

avatar
53 Comment threads
5 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
51 Comment authors
cynthia brownKaydeeKatheNonaJax Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

cynthia brown
Reader
cynthia brown

I enjoy watching this show.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 6, 2020 6:12 pm
Kaydee
Reader
Kaydee

I Loved All Rise, we need more of this type of show. Please give us more, more seasons of All Rise.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 5, 2020 6:24 pm
Kathe
Reader
Kathe

Love, love All Rise! CBS has found a great show and it’s hard being n the same time slot as The Bachelor. Finally a court drama with compassion and great characters. I can’t wait to see where the different relationships go. Love Amy and Mark! Such great chemistry!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 2, 2020 10:44 pm
Nona
Reader
Nona

Please don’t cancel. This is my favorite new show.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 12, 2020 5:45 pm
Jax
Reader
Jax

I absolutely love ALL RISE. It’s a really fresh law series which is one of my favourite series genre. I have high hopes for a 2nd season. I’d be really, really p*ssed off with CBS if they cancelled yet aonther brilliant series.
Excellent series – give it a watch, I highly recommend it! 10/10

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
February 4, 2020 3:53 pm
alfred watkins
Reader
alfred watkins

I really like this show, Hope it is renewed.

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
January 28, 2020 6:56 pm
Jacqueta Minter
Reader
Jacqueta Minter

Please Look on Facebook there is a whole All rise group dedicated to the show. Please don’t cancel.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
January 28, 2020 10:29 am
Mary Rumbley
Reader
Mary Rumbley

Love the characters and different personalities and how they work together. Great show. Love watching every week

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
January 28, 2020 6:04 am
1 2 3 4
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz