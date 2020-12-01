All Rise: Season Two; Anne Heche to Recur on CBS Legal Drama

All Rise is adding a big star to the cast for its second season. Anne Heche is joining the cast as a recurring player. Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Lindsay Mendez, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Gort, and Audrey Corsa star in the legal drama, which follows the lives of the judges and others that work in the Los Angeles court system.

Deadline revealed more about Heche’s role in the CBS drama:

“Heche will play Corrine Cuthbert, an infamous trial attorney who often is called upon by police unions to defend officers accused of violent crime. She is wicked smart, using humor as a distraction while she verbally destroys anyone who gets in her way.”

Heche last appeared on Chicago PD on NBC. All Rise currently airs on Monday nights. It is not known when her character will arrive on the series.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Anne Heche on All Rise? Do you watch the CBS drama?