All Rise: Season Two; Reggie Lee Promoted to CBS Series Regular

Viewers of All Rise will see more of Reggie Lee during the CBS series’ second season. The actor has been promoted to a series regular for year two. He appeared in 13 episodes of season one.

Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Lindsay Mendez, and Ruthie Ann Miles also star in the series which follows the lives of those that work in the Los Angeles court system. Audrey Corsa and Lindsay Gort have also been promoted to series regulars for season two.

Deadline revealed the following about Lee’s role on the CBS drama:

“Lee plays Head DDA Thomas Choi, Mark Callan (Wilson Bethel) and Luke Watkins (J. Alex Brinson) strict but fair boss. Lee started season 1 as a new boss with strict principles in the law. Through the first season, he was up against Mark Callans unorthodox ways, more often butting heads, but also prompting ‘Choi’ to see the other side of things.”

All Rise returns with its second season on November 16th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Lee on All Rise? Will you be watching season two?