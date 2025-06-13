The 1% Club: Season Two Ratings

Prime Video and FOX produced and released the first season of The 1% Club. Now, the streamer is out of the picture. Will the ratings be strong enough in season two for FOX to want to continue airing the program? Will The 1% Club be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A humorous game show, The 1% Club TV series is hosted by Joel McHale. The competition tests the nation’s intelligence based on a scientific survey. It’s not about what you learned at school or your ability to memorize facts. In each episode, 100 contestants from across the country compete for the chance to win up to $100,000. Throughout the game, the host asks a series of increasingly difficult, logic-based questions. This game does not test intelligence; instead, it inquires about how your brain works through 15 entertaining questions, starting with the 90% question and ending with the toughest test of the night, the 1% question. A person who can answer the question that only 1% of Americans got right can win the grand prize.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of The 1% Club on FOX averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.59 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 13, 2025, The 1% Club has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

