Best Medicine: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

Over the years, Josh Charles has starred on successful and respected TV series like Sports Night and The Good Wife. Now, he’s back on the small screen, starring in a new FOX series. Will it also be a success and have a long run? Will Best Medicine be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A medical comedy-drama series, the Best Medicine TV show is based on the UK’s long-running Doc Martin series. Charles, Abigail Spencer, Josh Segarra, Cree, and Annie Potts star, while Stephen Spinella, Jason Veasey, Carter Shimp, John DiMaggio, Clea Lewis, Didi Conn, Cindy De La Cruz, Wattson, and Doc Martin star Martin Clunes recur. In the story, Dr. Martin Best (Charles) is a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in Port Wenn, Maine, a quaint fishing village, where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin’s blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, and he quickly alienates the town, even though he’s all they’ve got. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he’s really just desperate to be left the alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds and fantasies. What the locals don’t know is that Martin’s terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and childhood trauma that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

TV SHOW STATUS As of January 7, 2026, Best Medicine has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

