The Faithful: FOX Greenlights Biblical Event Series for Spring 2026

FOX is looking ahead to next spring and has ordered a biblical event series for Spring 2026. The Faithful will focus on three stories from the bible connected to Sarah and her family from the book of Genesis. Six episodes have been ordered for the limited event series.

FOX revealed more about the series in a press release.

“FOX Entertainment has ordered the Biblical event series, The Faithful, for Spring 2026, it was announced today by Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network.

This landmark drama — a six-episode limited series presented over three consecutive weeks during next Easter and Passover season – is based on The Old Testament’s Book of Genesis and told through the eyes of the courageous and passionate, yet flawed women whose descendants would shape three of the world’s great faiths: Judaism, Christianity and Islam. Dimensional, dramatic, intimate, even shocking, The Faithful is about discovering and losing love, the challenges of marriage, the joys and heartbreak of children, confronting temptation and finding faith.

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, The Faithful comes from FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. Under her first look broadcast direct deal with FOX, Carol Mendelsohn (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation) serves as Executive Producer along with Julie Weitz (Game of Silence) and Rene Echevarria (Carnival Row, The 4400), who penned the pilot and will also serve as showrunner.

“The Faithful follows The Old Testament’s heroic, Biblical matriarchs and opens a new lane of storytelling at FOX. This show is the definition of strong, female character-driven storytelling, exploring timeless themes that originated thousands of years ago, yet remain startlingly modern and relatable,” said Thorn. “Carol, Julie and Rene bring unbelievable depth, dimension, intimacy and surprise to stories so many think they know but will completely rediscover through this powerful new lens.”

The episodes will be told through the lens of five of The Bible’s most legendary women: Sarah and her former slave Hagar, Sarah’s great-niece Rebekah, and Rebekah’s nieces, sisters Leah and Rachel.

Sarah & Hagar

Sarah feels incomplete without the child that has been promised to her and her husband, Abraham, by God. After braving isolation, famine, the ire of Pharaoh, and several more years of barrenness, she resorts to her own plan to bring a child into the world involving her maidservant Hagar and Abraham. However, jealousy soon sets in after Hagar gives birth to Ishmael (from whom the prophet Mohammed will descend). Then a miracle happens. Though well past her childbearing years, Sarah and Abraham conceive and have a son of their own, Isaac. Lineage, birthrights, and personal freedom are at odds with long-held grievances and shattered love.

Rebekah

After a difficult and painful pregnancy, Rebekah prophetically learns that she will birth twins who will be divided and that the elder will serve the younger. Her sons exist in conflict from the very start, with Jacob literally holding onto his brother Esau’s heel during birth. While her husband, Isaac, is firm in the right of succession for Esau, Rebekah is equally convinced that Jacob is the most deserving one to be the rightful heir. After watching the boys grow into very different men, she is determined to cajole, manipulate, and even deceive Isaac, now on his deathbed, to ensure that Jacob is the chosen one. By executing the ultimate deception, Rebekah sets the stage for one of history’s most paramount moments of brother against brother, family destiny, and fulfilled prophecy.

Leah & Rachel

Once the best of friends, Leah and her younger sister, Rachel, both yearn for Jacob’s heart and hand in marriage. But Jacob’s heart is with Rachel, whose beauty has captivated him. However, on Jacob and Rachel’s wedding night, her father tricks the drunken Jacob and sends Leah into the marriage tent instead of Rachel. So now he is compelled to marry Leah as well, forcing the sisters into a bitter rivalry for Jacob’s love. While Rachel has his heart, it’s Leah who presents Jacob with his firstborn son (and many more to follow). Rachel eventually births a son, Joseph, but the pregnancy and delivery nearly kill her. As Jacob, the rivalrous sisters and their clan return to the promised land of Canaan, Rachel makes the ultimate sacrifice to complete their family. Between them, the sisters bore the famed twelve tribes of Israel, from whom will descend Moses, Joshua, and eventually, two thousand years later, Jesus of Nazareth.”