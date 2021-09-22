Our Kind of People: Season One Viewer Votes

What impact will Angela’s discovery have in the first season of the Our Kind of People TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Our Kind of People is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Our Kind of People here.

A FOX soapy drama series, the Our Kind of People TV show stars Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut, Joe Morton, Nadine Ellis, Lance Gross, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Kyle Bary, and Alana Bright with Debbi Morgan, L. Scott Caldwell, Raven Goodwin, and Nicole Chanel Williams in recurring roles. The series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for over 50 years. In the story, a strong-willed and single mother named Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women. However, she soon discovers a dark secret about her own mother’s past that turns her world upside-down and shakes up this community forever.





