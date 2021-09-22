Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 21, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut, Joe Morton, Nadine Ellis, Lance Gross, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Kyle Bary, and Alana Bright with Debbi Morgan, L. Scott Caldwell, Raven Goodwin, and Nicole Chanel Williams in recurring roles.

TV show description:

A soapy drama series, the Our Kind of People TV show is based on Lawrence Otis Graham’s book, Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, and was created by Karin Gist.

The series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for over 50 years.

In the story, a strong-willed and single mother named Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women. However, she soon discovers a dark secret about her own mother’s past that turns her world upside-down and shakes up this community forever.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

