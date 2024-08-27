The Madison: Matthew Fox Joins Cast of Yellowstone Spin-Off from Taylor Sheridan

The Madison has added another big name to its cast. Matthew Fox (Lost, above) has joined the Taylor Sheridan series. He will star alongside Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Beau Garrett, and Amiah Miller.

The Paramount Network series is described as a “heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.”

Deadline revealed the following about his role:

“Fox will play Paul, a self-reliant bachelor who loves the outdoors. Pfeiffer plays the mother of two daughters, Paige (Chapman) and Abigail (Garrett). Adams plays Paige’s husband, Miller plays Abigail’s eldest daughter.”

The series will arrive in 2025 after the completion of Yellowstone. An exact premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited about The Madison?