Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends: Disney Jr. and Disney+ Premiere Date Announced

Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends has its premiere date. The series will arrive in August. First airing on Disney Jr and then landing on Disney+ the following day.

Mason Blomberg, Kapri Ladd, Aidyn Ahn, David Kaye, and Fred Tatasciore star in the animated series, which follows the adventures of a young Iron Man, Ironheart, and Iron Hulk.

Disney Jr revealed the following about the upcoming series:

““Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends,” the first animated Iron Man preschool series, premieres Monday, Aug. 11, on Disney Jr. (8:30 a.m. ET/PT) and later that day on Disney Channel. The first 10 episodes will be available on Disney+ in the U.S. and select international markets and Disney Jr. on Demand the following day, Tuesday, Aug. 12, and will continue rolling out globally throughout 2025 and 2026. GRAMMY® Award-nominated musician Mark Hoppus, bassist, vocalist and founding member of pop-punk band blink-182, wrote and performed the series theme song, “Totally Awesome.” A sneak peek of the main title theme song was released today, with Walt Disney Records releasing the digital single on all major streaming platforms tomorrow, Friday, June 27. Leading up to the series premiere, a batch of animated shorts titled “Meet Iron Man and his Awesome Friends” will begin rolling out Monday, July 14, across Disney Jr., Disney Jr. YouTube and Marvel HQ YouTube, with all 10 shorts available, Tuesday, July 15, on Disney+. The shorts will introduce young audiences to the stories and main characters featured in the series, as well as the newly announced Captain America (Sam Wilson), Black Panther (T’Challa) and Iron Spider (Aña Corazon), whom the Iron Friends call on when they need a helpful hand in taking on super baddies or just want to have a fun adventure. Series Synopsis: “Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends” follows the adventures (and misadventures) of best friends and super geniuses — Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho — as they work together to solve problems, both big and small, and protect their city. In order to help them save the day, the Iron Friends each have their own Iron Suits that allow them to fly and give them enhanced super-strength. Cast: The series stars Mason Blomberg as Tony Stark (Iron Man), Kapri Ladd as Riri Williams (Ironheart), Aidyn Ahn as Amadeus Cho (Iron Hulk), Tony Hale as Ultron, Vanessa Bayer as Swarm, and Talon Warburton as Absorbing Man. Credits: From Disney Branded Television, the series is executive produced by Sean Coyle and Harrison Wilcox. James Eason-Garcia is co-executive producer and story editor; Alex Cichon is supervising producer; Ashley Rideout is producer; and Michael Dowding is supervising director. Matthew Margeson is the series’ composer. The series is produced by Disney Jr. and Marvel Studios in association with Atomic Cartoons. Brand Extensions: “Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends” is part of the “Disney Jr. Let’s Play!” global campaign designed to inspire preschoolers to experience the joy of play through Disney Jr.’s beloved characters and stories. Brand extensions for the series include an assortment of children’s books and products including an array of toys from Hasbro as well as apparel, footwear and more. The original soundtrack for “Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends,” featuring seven songs, will be released Aug. 15.”

