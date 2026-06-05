America’s Got Talent: Season 21 Ratings

Right on schedule, America’s Got Talent has returned to NBC. Television viewership is typically lower in the summer months but this long-running series has become a staple that always brings solid ratings. Will that trend continue this time around? Will America’s Got Talent be cancelled or renewed for season 22? Stay tuned.

A variety competition series, the America’s Got Talent TV show features an array of individual and group performers, including singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, magicians, ventriloquists, and more. In season 21, Terry Crews returns as host, and Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, and Mel B return to the judge’s table. This season promises some of the wildest acts ever to grace the AGT stage. Then, there are six weeks of live shows at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. The season concludes with the winning act receiving a $1 million prize.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

6/4 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

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For comparisons: Season 20 of America’s Got Talent on NBC averaged a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.49 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of June 5, 2026, America’s Got Talent has not been cancelled or renewed for a 22nd season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the America’s Got Talent TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 22nd season?