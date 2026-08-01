It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 18 Trailer Released for FXX Comedy Series

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns soon with season 18, and a trailer for the season has now been released.

Charlie Day, Rob Mac, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito star in the series, which follows the staff of Paddy’s pub. At the end of last season, Frank (DeVito) was ready to marry the woman he met on The Golden Bachelor. However, things will not work out as planned.

Deadline shared the following about the plot of season 18 of the FXX series:

“In season 18, It’s Always Sunny continues its return to its roots, with 10 jam-packed setups only the Gang could find themselves in. Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob Mac), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) are wrapped up in salvaging inheritances from a dead woman, surviving tent encampments and the great inside-outside divide between the haves and have-nots, withstanding job loss at the hands of workplace automation, embracing a newfound appreciation for neurodivergence, questioning the fabric of society against conspiracy theories, and of course — the biggest elephant in the room — outlasting the public’s pendulum swing against drinking. Not to mention battling nerds, LARPers, and a particularly petulant McPoyle clan at the Renaissance Faire or sportswashing their way back into the good graces of their community by sponsoring a Little League team. All the while trying to maintain order in their personal lives and at Paddy’s, which have become increasingly lawless and erratic. Get ready for some of the series’ most outrageous moments and star cameos yet. So, step right up to the plate and brace yourself for one hell of a swing. The Gang may be into their 50s and 80s now, but their behavior is more out of control than ever. Who said with age comes wisdom? That person sure is a jabroni.”

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns on August 17th. The trailer for season 18 is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this FXX series? Do you plan to watch the new season?