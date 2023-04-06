Dave: Season Three Ratings

The ratings for the Dave TV show have always been relatively low. It’s the lowest-rated show on FXX, and all of the channel’s draw low ratings. On top of that, the second season finished airing over a year and a half ago. Will the audience still remember this offbeat comedy series? Will Dave be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A single-camera comedy series created by Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer, the Dave TV show stars Burd, Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, GaTa, Travis Bennett, and Christine Ko. The show is based on the life of Burd, a rapper and comedian known as Lil Dicky, on stage. A suburban neurotic man, Dave (Burd) is in his late twenties and has convinced himself he’s destined to be one of the best rappers ever. With the pressure mounting as he records his debut album, Dave has to decide if he’ll sacrifice friendships, love, and his own sense of self to make his dream come true. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring his friends, Dave vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar. In the third season, Dave is headlining his first-ever tour and looking for love. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is — and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship. Guests include Demi Lovato, Don Cheadle, Killer Mike, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Rick Ross, Travis Barker, and Usher.

The ratings typically indicate a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Dave on FXX averaged a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 150,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM).



