Archer: Season 14 Ratings

Last season, Archer did something that TV shows rarely do these days. The series’ same-day ratings grew year-over-year. Will the numbers continue to rise in the comedy’s final season? Could FXX reverse its decision not to order a 15th season? Stay tuned.

An animated spy comedy series, the Archer TV show stars the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed, Lucky Yates, and Natalie Dew. The show follows the exploits of a group of dysfunctional secret agents and the supporting staff of the International Secret Intelligence Service (ISIS). In season 14, Archer (Benjamin) and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out that running a spy agency isn’t so cut and dry.

For comparisons: Season 13 of Archer on FXX averaged a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 269,000 viewers.

