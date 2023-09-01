Archer: Season 15 — Has the FXX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

An animated spy comedy series airing on the FXX cable channel, the Archer TV show stars the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed, Lucky Yates, and Natalie Dew. The show follows the exploits of a group of dysfunctional secret agents and the supporting staff of the International Secret Intelligence Service (ISIS). In season 14, Archer (Benjamin) and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out that running a spy agency isn’t so cut and dry.



Season 14 Ratings

The 14th season of Archer averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 261,000 viewers. Compared to season 13, that’s up by 7% in the demo and down by 3% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Archer stacks up against other FXX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Archer is ending, so there won’t be a 15th season. Could the show be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder about the future of the Archer series on FXX. It’s already been announced that season 14 is the end. But is this really the end? Since the show is animated, it certainly wouldn’t be difficult to reboot/revive the show for new adventures someday in the future. Given that existing properties have more value than ever these days, it feels like not a question of “if” but rather “when.” Subscribe for free alerts on Archer cancellation or renewal news.



