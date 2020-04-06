Archer: Season 11 Premiere of FXX Series Delayed

Fans will have to wait a little big longer for new Archer. Deadline reports FXX has postponed the TV show’s season 11 premiere.

Th animated series follows the adventures of Sterling Archer, a suave, vain, and overly confident master spy, and his cohort of misfits. The voice cast includes H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Judy Greer, and Chris Parnell.

Instead of launching in May as previously announced, season 11 of Archer will now debut sometime later this year, FXX says. Production on the new season has apparently slowed because of the ongoing coronavirus threat.

A definitive premiere date has not yet been announced.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Archer? Will you watch season 11?