Archer: Season 11 Trailer Released for FXX Animated Series

Time to get ready for the return of Archer. The series is returning for season 11 soon, and a trailer has now been released. The season will arrive in September. H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Judy Greer, and Chris Parnell star in the series.

Deadline reported that the eight-episode season will arrive on September 16 on FXX, and episodes will air back-to-back. The season was set to return earlier this year, but it was delayed.

Nothing was revealed about the plot for the new season of Archer. Check out the trailer for the new season below.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of this series?