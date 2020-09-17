Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FXX cable channel, Archer stars the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed, and Lucky Yates. The show began with the spies of the International Secret Intelligence Service (ISIS). In season 11, Sterling Archer returns to the spy world after a three-year coma. While many things have changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old ways. The problem: does the rest of the team want that? Everyone else has been doing pretty well and may not be ready for his return to throw a wrench in their well-oiled machine.



Season 11 Ratings

The 11th season of Archer averages a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 343,000 viewers. Compared to season 10, that’s up by 19% in the demo and up by 19% in viewership. Find out how Archer stacks up against other FXX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 18, 2020, Archer has not been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FXX cancel or renew Archer for season 12? This animated show draws pretty low ratings but does pretty well when compared to FXX’s other original series. As long as the creators and cast want to keep going, I think FXX will renew it. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Archer cancellation or renewal news.



