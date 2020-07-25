Vulture Watch

Is Sterling Archer ready to pack it in? Has the Archer TV show been cancelled or renewed for an 11th season on FXX?



An FXX adult animated comedy, Archer began with the spies of the International Secret Intelligence Service (ISIS). The voice cast includes H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Lucky Yates, and Adam Reed. The tenth season, Archer: 1999 kicks off with misfits aboard the M/V Seamus salvage ship. As they explore deep space and try to outwit giant aliens, intergalactic pirates, and brutal bounty hunters they start to wonder how they’ll survive living with one another.



The 10th season of Archer averaged a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 294,000 viewers. Compared to season nine, that’s down by 29% in the demo and down by 23% in viewership. Find out how Archer stacks up against other FXX TV shows.



Will FXX cancel or renew Archer for season 11? That’s the question of the hour. In 2016, creator Adam Reed said he planned to end the series with season 10. There hasn’t been any confirmation from the network that the show is ending, though. Not only have they not promoted the current installment as the 10th and final season, they also haven’t mentioned the show is ending in press releases. If the creator really does decide to leave, they may not replace him. They might not even beg him to stay. The ratings have been lower than ever since the show moved from FX to FXX in 2017. Still, if this is the end, it’s odd that no one is milking that angle for all it is worth. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsen ratings, press releases, and the trades, and update this page as the season progresses. Subscribe for free Archer cancellation or renewal alerts.

7/20/19 update: FXX has renewed the Archer series for an 11th season.



