Archer: Season 12 Renewal for FXX Animated Spy Series

Sterling Archer’s adventures will continue on FXX. The cable channel has renewed the Archer TV series for a 12th season, which is expected to air sometime in 2021.

An adult animated comedy series, Archer stars the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed, and Lucky Yates. The show began with the spies of the International Secret Intelligence Service (ISIS). In season 11, Sterling Archer returns to the spy world after a three-year coma. While many things have changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old ways. The problem: does the rest of the team want that? Everyone else has been doing pretty well and may not be ready for his return to throw a wrench in their well-oiled machine.

The 11th season of Archer averages a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 314,000 viewers. Compared to season 10, that’s up by 8% in the demo and up by 9% in viewership. Six of the season’s eight episodes have aired thus far. The 11th season finale runs on October 28th.

“Archer is back in a big way this season, with viewership up as the Emmy Award-winning spy series returns to its roots and begins to plot a 12th season next year,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. “Our thanks to Adam Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis, and the entire team at Floyd County Productions for keeping Archer as fun as ever and true to form. Together with its unbelievable voice cast, Archer is set to give fans another great season.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Archer TV series? Do you plan to watch season 12 of this animated series?