Bull, FBI, The Unicorn, SEAL Team, FBI: Most Wanted: CBS Reveals New Fall 2020 Premiere Dates

The Tiffany network has revealed some more Fall 2020 premiere dates for five of its returning series. The handful of CBS series are Bull (season five, Nov. 16th), FBI (season three, Nov. 17th), FBI: Most Wanted (season two, Nov. 17th), SEAL Team (season four, Nov. 25th), and The Unicorn (season two, Nov. 12th).

The network has previously announced launch dates for new seasons of All Rise, B Positive, Bob ♥ Abishola, Mom, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, The Neighborhood, SWAT, and Young Sheldon.

You can check out all of the networks’ Fall 2020 primetime schedules for various premiere dates.

Here’s CBS’ press release with details about today’s date reveals:

CBS ANNOUNCES NEXT WAVE OF PRIMETIME PREMIERE DATES FOR FIVE SCRIPTED SERIES ACROSS FOUR NIGHTS #2 Drama FBI and #1 New Series FBI: MOST WANTED Premiere Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 9:00 PM and 10:00 PM, Respectively BULL, Monday’s #1 Entertainment Program, Returns Monday, Nov. 16 at 10:00 PM Fan Favorite SEAL TEAM Debuts Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 9:00 PM THE UNICORN, the #2 New Comedy, Premieres Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9:30 PM CBS announced today November primetime premiere dates for five scripted series. The four dramas and one comedy span time periods on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. Additional premiere dates will be announced shortly. The returning shows include the #2 drama FBI and #1 new series FBI: MOST WANTED on Tuesday, Nov. 17; Monday’s #1 entertainment program BULL on Nov. 16; fan favorite SEAL TEAM on Wednesday, Nov. 25; and the #2 new comedy THE UNICORN on Thursday, Nov. 12. These programs join the previously announced upcoming season premieres of NCIS, YOUNG SHELDON, MOM, THE NEIGHBORHOOD, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, ALL RISE, NCIS: LOS ANGELES, NCIS: NEW ORLEANS and S.W.A.T., as well as 60 MINUTES, 48 HOURS and THE AMAZING RACE, which have already debuted. CBS’ 2020-2021 PRIMETIME PREMIERE DATES FOR FIVE SERIES Thursday, Nov. 12

8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON

8:30-9:00 PM B POSITIVE

9:00-9:30 PM MOM

9:30-10:00 PM THE UNICORN (2nd Season Premiere) Monday, Nov. 16

8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD (3rd Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM ALL RISE (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM BULL (5th Season Premiere) Tuesday, Nov. 17

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS (18th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM FBI (3rd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED (2nd Season Premiere) Wednesday, Nov. 25

8:00-9:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE

9:00-10:00 PM SEAL TEAM (4th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM S.W.A.T.

What do you think? Which new or returning CBS shows are you looking forward to watching before 2020 has finished?