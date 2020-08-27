The Amazing Race, 60 Minutes, One Day At a Time: CBS Announces Fall 2020 Premiere and Finale Dates

In May, CBS announced their plans for the upcoming Fall 2020 primetime schedule. Given the challenges of producing programming in the time of COVID-19, it seemed more than a little optimistic that the network would be able to deliver a regular schedule of programming at the start of the season.

Today, CBS revealed premiere dates for September and October which include plans to run several acquired TV series instead of the usual shows. The network announced premiere dates for regular CBS series 48 Hours (season 33, September 9th), 60 Minutes (season 53, September 20th), The Amazing Race (season 32, October 14th), The Greatest #AtHome Videos (resuming season one on September 25th), and Undercover Boss (season 10, October 2nd). The FBI Declassified, a new six-part docu-series, launches October 13th.

The launches of acquired series are Manhunt (season two, September 21st), One Day at a Time (season four, October 12th), and Star Trek: Discovery (season one, September 24th). The first episode of the latter show previously aired on CBS in 2017.

In addition, CBS revealed that season 22 of Big Brother will wrap on October 28th and season two of Love Island will finish on September 29th.

CBS previously announced that new seasons of All Rise, B Positive, Blue Bloods, Bob ♥ Abishola, Bull, The Equalizer, Evil, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, MacGyver, Magnum PI, Mom, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, The Neighborhood, SEAL Team, SWAT, The Unicorn, and Young Sheldon would debut this fall. According to the network, some of these shows may launch as soon as November, obviously depending on if the cast and crew are able to film safely. Watch our CBS status sheet for updates or sign up for an email alert.

Here’s more information about the Fall 2020 programming:

CBS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING PROGRAM PREMIERE DATES IN SEPTEMBER AND OCTOBER

Television’s #1 News Program “60 Minutes” Begins its 53rd Season on Sundays at 7:00 PM Beginning Sept. 20*

New Edition of Emmy Award-Winning “The Amazing Race” Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 9:00 PM

“48 Hours” Debuts Special Wednesday Edition Sept. 9 at 10:00 PM, and Returns for Its 34th Season on Saturdays Sept. 12 at 10:00 PM; New Series from CBS News, “The FBI Declassified,” Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 10:00 PM

Emmy Award-Winner “Undercover Boss” Returns Friday, Oct. 2 at 9:00 PM; and “The Greatest #AtHome Videos” Resumes Friday, Sept. 25 at 8:00 PM

First Season of the CBS All Access Original Series “Star Trek: Discovery” Makes its Broadcast Debut Thursday, Sept. 24, 10:00 PM – Three Weeks Ahead of Its Third Season Launch on CBS All Access

The Drama “Manhunt: Deadly Games” Makes Its Broadcast Premiere Monday, Sept. 21, 10:00 PM

The Critically Acclaimed Comedy “One Day at a Time” Makes Its Network Debut Monday, Oct. 12 with Back-to-Back Episodes, from 9:00-10:00 PM

“Love Island” Season Finale Scheduled to Air Tuesday, Sept. 29 and “Big Brother” Wraps Wednesday, Oct. 28

Based on Current Production Timelines, New and Returning Primetime Series Could Begin Airing in November

CBS announced today a slate of upcoming program premieres for September and October. The series include a mix of original news and alternative programming, and two scripted dramas and one comedy series making their broadcast network debuts.

“This is hardly a traditional fall season, but we are prepared with a strong slate of original content while our regular scripted series begin production,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “Based on our current timeline, we hope to start rolling out our previously announced fall series as they become available in November.”

The upcoming broadcasts from CBS News include: television’s #1 news program, 60 MINUTES, premiering Sunday, Sept. 20* (7:30-8:30 PM, ET/7:00-8:00 PM, PT); a special edition of 48 HOURS: SUSPICION on Wednesdays beginning Sept. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT); the return of 48 HOURS’ Saturday edition on Sept. 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT); and the launch of the new six-part series THE FBI DECLASSIFIED on Tuesday, Oct. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT). THE FBI DECLASSIFIED, narrated by Alana De La Garza, from the CBS drama FBI, gives viewers unprecedented access to some of the biggest cases handled by real-life FBI agents and analysts. The broadcast is produced by the award-winning team behind CBS News’ 48 HOURS.

The premieres of the three returning reality favorites include: THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, on Friday, Sept. 25 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT); two-time Emmy Award winner UNDERCOVER BOSS on Friday, Oct. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT); and the next edition of the multiple Emmy Award-winning reality series THE AMAZING RACE, hosted by Phil Keoghan, on Wednesday, Oct. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT).

The first full season of CBS All Access’ STAR TREK: DISCOVERY* makes its broadcast debut Thursday, Sept. 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) as a special limited promotional run prior to its third season return on CBS All Access. The third season of the hit series, starring Sonequa Martin-Green, is scheduled to launch Thursday, Oct. 15 exclusively on CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ subscription video on-demand and live streaming service.

The broadcast premiere of the drama MANHUNT: DEADLY GAMES* from Lionsgate and Spectrum Originals will debut Monday, Sept. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT). The scripted true crime anthology series, starring Cameron Britton, Jack Huston and Carla Gugino, chronicles one of the largest and most complex manhunts on U.S. soil following the deadly terrorist attack at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.

The critically acclaimed comedy ONE DAY AT A TIME* from Pop and Sony Pictures Television debuts on network television with all episodes from its fourth season beginning with back-to-back episodes on Monday, Oct 12 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). The award-winning series inspired by Emmy winner Norman Lear’s 1975 show of the same name, starring Screen Actors Guild Award winner Justina Machado, tells the story of the Cuban American Alvarez family.

The scheduled season finales for the summer reality shows, which launched later this year and will extend further into fall, are LOVE ISLAND on Tuesday, Sept. 29 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and BIG BROTHER on Wednesday, Oct. 28 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT).

Additional programming for September and October will be announced at a later date.

*The inaugural season of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY premiered Sept. 24, 2017 on CBS All Access, with a special first episode debut the same night on the CBS Television Network.

*MANHUNT: DEADLY GAMES originally launched on Spectrum’s On Demand platform Feb. 3, 2020.

*The fourth season of ONE DAY AT A TIME premiered on Pop March 24.

CBS Premiere and Finale Dates

Wednesday, Sept. 9

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER

9:00-10:00 PM LOVE ISLAND

10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS: SUSPICION (Special Wednesday Edition)

Saturday, Sept. 12

9:00-10:00 PM LOVE ISLAND: MORE TO LOVE

10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS (34th Season Premiere)

*Sunday, Sept. 20 (NFL Double Header)

7:30-8:30 PM, ET/7:00-8:00 PM, PT 60 MINUTES (53rd Season Premiere, RTP 7:00-8:00 ET/PT)

8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT BIG BROTHER

9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT LOVE ISLAND

Monday, Sept. 21

9:00-10:00 PM LOVE ISLAND

10:00-11:00 PM MANHUNT: DEADLY GAMES (Broadcast Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 24

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER

9:00-10:00 PM LOVE ISLAND

10:00-11:00 PM STAR TREK: DISCOVERY (Broadcast Premiere – 1st Season)

Friday, Sept. 25

8:00-9:00 PM THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS

9:00-10:00 PM LOVE ISLAND

Tuesday, Sept. 29

8:00-9:00 PM LOVE ISLAND (2nd Season Finale)

Friday, Oct. 2

8:00-9:00 PM THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS

9:00-10:00 PM UNDERCOVER BOSS (10th Season Premiere)

Monday, Oct. 12, 19, 26

9:00-10:00 PM ONE DAY AT A TIME (Broadcast Premiere – 4th Season)

10:00-11:00 PM MANHUNT: DEADLY GAMES

Tuesday, Oct. 13

10:00-11:00 PM THE FBI DECLASSIFIED (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 14

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER

9:00-10:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (32nd Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 28

8:00-9:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (NTP)

9:00-11:00 PM BIG BROTHER (22nd Season Finale)

About STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Season One

The season one cast includes Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Jason Isaacs, Anthony Rapp, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Mary Chieffo, James Frain and Michelle Yeoh and was produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, Bryan Fuller’s Living Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth were the executive producers for season one.

About ONE DAY AT A TIME

The series stars Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Elena Alvarez, Marcel Ruiz, Stephen Tobolowsky. ONE DAY AT A TIME is produced by Act III Productions, Inc., Snowpants Productions and GloNation in association with Sony Pictures Television, with Norman Lear, Mike Royce, Gloria Calderón Kellett and Brent Miller serving as executive producers.

About MANHUNT: DEADLY GAMES

Jack Huston, Cameron Britton, Gethin Anthony, Carla Gugino, Arliss Howard, Kelly Jenrette and Judith Light star. Michael Dinner served as director. The series was co-produced by Lionsgate and Spectrum for Spectrum Originals. Creator and writer Andrew Sodroski executive produced along with John Goldwyn. Michael Dinner served as director and executive producer for multiple episodes.

About THE FBI DECLASSIFIED

THE FBI DECLASSIFIED is from the award-winning team behind CBS News’ 48 HOURS. Anthony Batson is the executive producer. Matthew DeVoe is the director. Ruth Chenetz is the senior producer. Alicia Tejada is the senior coordinating producer. Pat Milton and Josh Gaynor are the development producers.