Altered Carbon: Cancelled by Netflix; No Season Three for Sci-Fi Series

by Trevor Kimball,

Altered Carbon TV show on Netflix: canceled, no season 3

(Netflix)

The future isn’t good for the Altered Carbon TV series. The Netflix sci-fi drama has been cancelled by the streaming service so there won’t be a third season. The episodes of season two were released on February 27th. An anime movie was released on March 19th.

Season two of Altered Carbon stars Anthony Mackie, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lela Loren, Simone Missick, Chris Conner, Dina Shihabi, and Torben Liebrecht. Will Yun Lee and James Saito guest star.  This adaptation of the Richard K. Morgan cyberpunk novel comes from creator Laeta Kalogridis. The story unfolds in the 24th Century when death is far from inevitable.

The second season of the series finds Takeshi Kovacs (Mackie), the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries-old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Goldsberry). After decades of planet-hopping and searching the galaxy, Kovacs finds himself recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell. Haunted by his past and responsible for investigating a series of brutal murders, Kovacs is stunned to discover his new mission to solve the crime, and his pursuit to find Quell are one and the same.

According to Deadline, the decision not to make a third season of Altered Carbon was made back in April and was not related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cancellation comes as the streaming service balances production costs with viewership, not unlike a traditional outlet.

Joey d
Reader
Joey d

Netflix went from a great place to have a show. To the network that wants so much but really cant and just cancelleds most shows now a days

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
August 26, 2020 10:52 pm
Rob
Reader
Rob

I liked it.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
August 26, 2020 10:42 pm
