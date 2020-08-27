Network: Netflix.

Episodes: 18 (hour).

Seasons: Two.

TV show dates: February 2, 2018 — February 27, 2020.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Joel Kinnaman, Renée Elise Goldsberry, James Purefoy, Kristin Lehman, Martha Higareda, Dichen Lachman, Leonardo Nam, Hayley Law, Chris Conner, Ato Essandoh, Trieu Tran, Will Yun Lee, Marlene Forte, Byron Mann, Tamara Taylor, Adam Busch, Olga Fonda, and Hiro Kanagawa.

TV show description:

An adaptation of the Richard K. Morgan cyberpunk novel of the same name, the Altered Carbon TV show is a sci-fi drama from creator Laeta Kalogridis. The story unfolds in the 24th Century, when death is far from inevitable.

The thriller centers on hired gun and 22nd Century rebel Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman). Returning to life centuries in the future, he is now compelled to track down a killer. Since it is still not entirely clear how the victims died, he decides to interview them, personally.

Because human beings can now download their consciousnesses to disk and spin them up into another body (i.e. “sleeve”), death is no longer a guarantee. The obscenely wealthy even have designers who can turn their sleeves into clones of their original selves.

Enter Laurens Bancroft (James Purefoy), who is well past being the richest man on Earth. He is among the wealthiest in all the “Settled Worlds.” For hundreds of years, he would procure a new sleeve when the old one no longer sufficed — at least until someone murdered him and destroyed his cortical stack.

On Earth, in brutal Bay City, Kovacs’ investigation seems to pose more questions than it answers. He doesn’t know whose body he is inhabiting or what happened to his long lost love. He needs to figure out why Lt. Kristin Ortega (Martha Higareda) seems so concerned with him, and whether or not he can trust former military officer Elliott (Ato Essandoh), or Poe (Chris Conner), an AI being at the Raven Hotel.

The privileged Methuselahs or “Meths” of the Aerium may hold the key to this mystery. Meanwhile, the “Grounders” continue their hard-scrabble existence, suffering economic oppression and forced servitude, in a reality where even life is for sale.

Series Finale:

Episode #18 — Broken Angels

With the whole planet in danger, Kovacs, Quell and the team search for Conrad Harlan in order to stop the destructive path of Angelfire.

First aired: February 27, 2020

