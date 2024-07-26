Chicago Fire: Season 13; Dermot Mulroney Joins Cast of NBC First-Responder Series

Chicago Fire has found a new man to take over the day-to-day running of Firehouse 51 following Eamonn Walker’s exit as a series regular on the NBC series. Dermot Mulroney (above, center) is joining the firehouse as Chief Dom Pascal. No other details about his character were revealed.

NBC shared the following about Mulroney’s recent credits:

Dermot Mulroney most recently co-starred in the romantic comedy “Anyone but You” and horror-mystery “Blackwater Lane.” Previous film credits include “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” “August: Osage County” and the “Scream” franchise. On the TV side, he’ll co-star in Starz’s upcoming “Hunting Wives.” Previous credits include “The Righteous Gemstones,” “Arrested Development” and “Station 19.”

Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Miranda Rae Mayo, Joe Miñoso, Christian Stolte, Daniel Kyri, Hanako Greensmith and Jocelyn Hudon star in Chicago Fire, which follows the first responders from Chicago’s Firehouse 51.

Season 13 of Chicago Fire will premiere on September 25th on NBC.

What do you think? Are you excited to see someone new in charge at Firehouse 51 this season?